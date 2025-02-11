Cricket West Indies Passes Historic Governance Reform at Special Meeting of Shareholders

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce that its Full Member shareholders have officially approved a historic set of governance reforms at a Special Meeting of Members of Cricket West Indies Inc. on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

This landmark decision represents a significant step in modernizing the organization’s governance structure, enhancing accountability, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of West Indies cricket.

At the forefront of these reforms is the introduction of a term limit of a maximum of three terms of three years each for the positions of President and Vice-President. This critical change ensures fresh leadership opportunities, promotes continuity while preventing stagnation, and aligns CWI’s governance framework with modern best practices.

Additionally, the reforms include the increase of the term of the President and Vice President from two years to three years. This change will take effect from the next Presidential and Vice-Presidential election, which is due in March 2025.

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow hailed the passage of these reforms as a landmark achievement:

“Today marks a defining moment for Cricket West Indies. With the implementation of long-overdue term limits and critical governance reforms, we are taking a bold and uncompromising step toward stronger, more transparent, and accountable leadership. For years, governance has been at the heart of regional debate, with stakeholders demanding change. This is not just reform; it is a necessary transformation that will ensure Cricket West Indies is led with integrity, vision, and responsibility. These changes lay the foundation for a more dynamic and forward-thinking institution, one that truly serves the best interests of West Indies cricket.”

The governance reform process has been a strategic priority for CWI, undergoing extensive discussions and consultations over the past few years, including insights from the Wehby Report.

President Shallow emphasized the collaborative effort behind this milestone:

“I extend my sincere gratitude to our Full Member shareholders for their leadership and commitment to the entire process. Their support has been instrumental in driving this initiative forward, reaffirming our collective responsibility to safeguard and strengthen West Indies cricket. I also wish to express my deep appreciation to Don Wehby and his Task Force colleagues along with His Excellency Michael Findlay for their invaluable contributions—their report served as a crucial roadmap in shaping this important reform. Additionally, ​ I acknowledge past president Ricky Skerritt for his shared vision to strengthen our governance structure with the initiative of this Task Force in 2019.”

The Full Member shareholders who attended this meeting were the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), and Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB).

President Shallow also stated:

“For decades, I have championed term limits in leadership, ensuring fresh ideas and new energy at the helm. I fought for this principle as President of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Windward Islands Cricket Board, and I stand by it today. While the decision was not unanimous, there is no division in Cricket West Indies. Every territorial board stands united in one common purpose—to strengthen our organization, uphold transparency, and secure a brighter future for West Indies cricket. We move forward together, committed to the growth and success of the game we all love.”

0 comments