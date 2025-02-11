Warrican crowned ICC Players of the Month for January

West Indian spinner Jomel Warrican wins his first Men’s Player of the Month award after impressive wicket-taking feats in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today revealed the ICC Men’s and Women’s Players of the Month for January 2025 as the West Indies’ Jomel Warrican and Australia’s Beth Mooney.

Left-arm spinner Warrican inspired the islanders to their first Test win in Pakistan since 1990, while Mooney was at her scintillating best as Australia convincingly brushed aside England in the Ashes.

Warrican wins his maiden ICC Men’s Player of the Month award from two other standout spinners from January’s contests, Pakistan’s Noman Ali and India’s Varun Chakravarthy. The 32-year-old’s exceptional month saw him take 19 wickets in two Test matches at an average of just 9.00.

