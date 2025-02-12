Dehring begins with tie-strengthening bid

In a bid to foster collaboration across the Caribbean cricketing community, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Chris Dehring, met with Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) President Azim Bassarath and other executives at the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre in Couva yesterday.

In one of Dehring’s first official visits since taking office, the parties discussed several issues including addressing the challenges and opportunities within West Indies cricket, with a particular focus on strengthening the role of territorial boards in shaping the future of the sport.

Dehring, a seasoned cricket administrator, emphasised the importance of reconnecting with regional stakeholders to align CWI’s vision with the realities on the ground.

“While I’m no stranger to cricket administration, the landscape of the industry is constantly evolving. It’s crucial to reacquaint myself with stakeholders across the region. Each territory has its unique challenges and opportunities, and my goal is to ensure that CWI’s vision resonates with the needs of our cricketing community.”

