Gonsalves slams Shallow’s political moves while still CWI head

St. Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, has once again taken aim at Cricket West Indies president, Dr Kishore Shallow, for his decision to enter elective Vincentian politics while still at the helm of the regional governing body for the sport.

Likening CWI to regional institutions like the University of the West Indies, CARICOM and the Caribbean Development Bank, Gonsalves said it was unprecedented to have the head of a regional “uniting force” run for office in a territory which formed part of the organisation.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is a constituent of the Windward Islands Cricket Board, which is one of the six Full Members of CWI.

“I begin from the proposition that West Indies cricket is a uniting force for our region like the University of West Indies, like CARICOM, like the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, like the Caribbean Development Bank,” Gonsalves said, while speaking on Starcom Radio’s popular cricket call-in programme Mason and Guest on Tuesday.

“I don’t expect the Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies or the Secretary-General of CARICOM, or the president of the Caribbean Development Bank, or the Director-General of the OECS to be involved in competitive politics in any of the member states whilst holding one or the other of these unifying offices. I thought that when Dr Shallow took his interest in getting involved competitively in Vincentian politics – and we are going to have elections some time before the end of this year – that he would’ve indicated that he would demit the office of Cricket West Indies.

