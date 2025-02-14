Shamar Joseph wins ESPNcricinfo award for 2024 Test performance

Joseph 's performance for the ages ended West Indies' 21-year Test drought against Australia.

He made Brian Lara and Carl Hooper break down in tears. Such was the stirring of emotions, even hard-bitten Australian fans were mostly cheering him on when he tore across the Gabba on an injured toe to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in Test history. All of that was achieved in just his second Test match.

After a memorable debut in Adelaide, where he dismissed Steven Smith with his first delivery in Test cricket and finished with a five-wicket haul, Joseph became a feel-good story in a relatively low-key series.

But no one could have imagined what was to come next at the Gabba, where Australia had only lost one Test since 1988.

Joseph's match appeared over after he was struck on the toe by a searing inswinging delivery from Mitchell Starc late on day three that forced him to retire hurt.

