Dr Shallow undecided about seeking re-election

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow said he has not yet made up his mind on whether he will seek re-election to the post when elections are held next month.

While elections for the positions of president and vice-president are due in March, CWI’s shareholders earlier this week voted to extend the term limits from two to three years with a maximum of three terms.

Dr Shallow is currently in his first term as president, having been elected on March 25, 2023, along with vice-president Azim Bassarath.

He previously served two terms as vice-president from 2019 to 2023 under former president Ricky Skerritt.

“When the time is right, I will make that decision."

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

1 comments