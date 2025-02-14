Campbelle, Munisar appointed to lead roles in Guyana’s 50-over squad

West Indies pair Shemaine Campbelle and Ashmini Munisar have been handed leadership roles in the Guyana squad for the upcoming Cricket West Indies’ CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, slated for St. Kitts.

The experienced Campbelle has been appointed skipper of the side for the February 24 to March 7 tournament, while fellow Berbician Munisar is her deputy.

“The selected 14-member team features a strong mix of experienced players and young emerging talents,” the Guyana Cricket Board said in announcing the squad on Thursday evening.

“The Guyana Cricket Board extends its very best wishes to the team as we remain resolute to supporting the growth and success of female cricket in the country.”

Read more at Newsroom

0 comments