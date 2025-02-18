Sammy says better balance being struck between WI and franchise commitments

Despite years of concerns with top West Indies players prioritising franchise leagues, Head Coach Daren Sammy says he has made a breakthrough in making the players more committed to the team.

Sammy, who captained the Windies to two T20 World Cup titles, has overseen the One-Day international (ODI) and T20 teams since May 2023 and was given the additional responsibility of the Test team in December.

Over the years, players from the region have actively competed in lucrative franchise T20 and T10 leagues around the world, including countries such as India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The players have received criticism from supporters and past players for turning down selection for the Windies, instead opting to play in franchise leagues.

However, Sammy says they now have a mutual understanding which should decrease the problem going forward. "We understand the scheme of cricket now, how franchise cricket has really dominated over the last decade or so, especially for us West Indians. It has been the most difficult in any of the other countries because our players have been sought-after across the globe," he said recently on Mbwanga Media, based in South Africa.

