Nixon replaces Chanderpaul for Falcons’ second CPL season

THE ANTIGUA and Barbuda Falcons have named Paul Nixon as their new head coach for the 2025 season of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Nixon, a former England wicketkeeper, replaces former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who was head coach during the 2024 tournament.

The 54-year-old has held several head coaching positions around the world and previously coached the Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL.

Nixon said he was honoured to have been selected and hoped to lead the Falcons to success in this year’s competition.

“It is a great honour to accept the invitation to serve as head coach for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this year.

0 comments