If the shoe fits: West Indies' Chinelle Henry ready to step up for Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy leaves some big shoes to fill, but Chinelle Henry is ready to step in for UP Warriorz and make an unexpected WPL debut she hopes will be the start of something huge.

Henry, the powerful West Indies middle-order batter and handy fast bowler, received a late call-up to the tournament as a replacement for Australia captain Healy, who is recovering from a stress injury in her foot, and while she is yet to play a game, she wants to make her inclusion count.

"This is a really huge, huge opportunity for me," Henry told ESPNcricinfo's Powerplay podcast. "My only other franchise league would've been the CPL, so to be a part of one of the biggest franchises around in female cricket in the WPL is a really big thing for my career going forward. Next year maybe I could secure a place to be actually a part of a team permanently coming in the next edition of the WPL, so this year is definitely kind of like a test run, a trial run, for me.

"Coming in has a replacement, that's a huge set of responsibilities on me, huge shoes to fill. The atmosphere playing along with some of the best in the world from their respective regions is going to be huge. This will be a lot of learning this year and I'm hoping that I can actually go there and deliver on the field when called upon, because that's the reason why I'm here. Obviously they saw something. Healy, unfortunately the team lost to injury, and to be that replacement is a huge honour." Read more at ESPNcricinfo

