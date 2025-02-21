Changing of the guard as Williams to lead Jamaica for Regional Women’s Super50 Cup

When Jamaica bow into action in the Regional Women’s Super 50 tournament on February 24 against Trinidad & Tobago in St Kitts, they will have a new captain, as Rashada Williams has taken over the reins from veteran Stafanie Taylor.

Jamaica will be looking to reclaim glory under the guidance of Williams who will be supported by Taylor who will serve as vice-captain.

The 14-member squad coached by Shane Brooks, features a blend of youth and experience with versatile all-rounders Neisha-Ann Waisome and the returning Roshana Outar joining players the likes of Vanessa Watts and West Indies batter Chedean Nation.

