Dehring says CWI must adapt to repel threat posed by T20 leagues

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer Chris Dehring has acknowledged the growing challenge posed by global T20 franchise leagues but insists that a balance must be struck to safeguard the future of West Indies cricket.

While not condemning the rise of private investment in the game, Dehring pointed out that the increasing number of leagues has created difficulties for the regional team, particularly with players prioritising lucrative contracts over international duty.

On that note, he argued that the franchise leagues have significantly altered the cricketing landscape.

“I don’t condemn all this private investment and all these leagues popping up around the world, because it kind of solves one of the challenges. It creates other challenges… for the West Indies team and future West Indies teams, but it’s not something that I look down on or am afraid of,” Dehring said on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show.

Read more at Guyana Chronicle

0 comments