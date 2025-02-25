Hinds re-elected as WIPA president for seventh consecutive term

THE WEST Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday, at St Kitts Marriott, where the membership re-elected the entire executive team and appointed its second female director.

Wavell Hinds will serve his seventh consecutive term as WIPA president.

The AGM coincided with the Women’s Super 50 Cup, enabling participating players to attend and gain deeper insights into the association’s activities and achievements over the past year.

The membership unanimously re-elected the incumbent leadership team for another term, which will run until 2027.

