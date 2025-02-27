Sports betting operator to pump US$100 million into West Indies cricket

In a major boost for West Indies cricket, prime ministers across the Caribbean are rallying behind an initiative that will generate nearly US$100 million for the sport over the next 10 years. Robert Washington, CEO of Caribbean CAGE, revealed this development during an interview on the “Mason and Guest” cricket show in Barbados on Tuesday night.

The initiative stems from a historic 10-year partnership between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Caribbean CAGE, a leading gaming and sports betting operator. The agreement, which was signed in December 2024 and takes effect on April 1, 2025, is also expected to generate US$158 million for governments in the region.

Washington emphasised that sustainable revenue is crucial for the growth and competitiveness of West Indies cricket on the global stage.

“Cricket needs recurring, sustainable revenue because you need new academies, new technology, new grounds, but you have to have income,” Washington stated. “Gaming, as we all know, is a tax on the willing.”

He explained that Caribbean governments are taking a proactive approach similar to how U.S. states fund education and sports through lottery systems.

Read more at Guyana Chronicle

2 comments