JCA renames premier competition in honour of Holding

The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA)’s premier cricket competition has been rebranded the Michael Holding Senior Cup, in honour of the West Indies fast bowling legend.

The competition will be officially named the JCA Michael Holding Senior Cup, and will be sponsored by motor vehicle giants Stewart’s Automotive.

The change was disclosed during a press launch at the Kingston Cricket Club on Tuesday.

In a video message broadcast at the launch, the 71-year-old Holding said he wholeheartedly endorsed the competition because of the importance red-ball cricket played in his own personal development when he played in the Senior Cup competition for Melbourne Cricket Club.

