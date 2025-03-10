Ottis Gibson joins KKR for IPL 2025

In a significant move ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former West Indies fast bowler and coach Ottis Gibson as their assistant coach.

The 55-year-old Barbadian brings a wealth of experience to the franchise, joining a star-studded coaching team that includes Chandrakant Pandit (head coach), Trinidadian Dwayne Bravo (mentor), Bharat Arun (bowling coach), and Carl Crowe (spin bowling coach).

Gibson, who enjoyed a four-year international playing career with the West Indies, has since built an impressive coaching résumé. He has held prominent roles on the global stage, including two separate stints as England’s bowling coach.

