Deitz concerned by Windies Women batting ahead of WC qualifiers

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies Women’s Head Coach Shane Deitz has expressed concern regarding the susceptibility of his batters to spin bowling as they prepare for World Cup qualifiers in Pakistan next month.

The West Indies Women will battle Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand, from April 4 to 19, for two spots at the Women’s World Cup which will take place in India in October.

Speaking during a virtual media interaction on Monday, Deitz said while he was impressed with the standard of play in the just-completed CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, the inability of batters to play spin bowling is an area of concern.

Deitz pointed to the fact that the majority of teams at the qualifiers will rely on spinners, making it necessary for West Indies Women’s batters to be proficient against them.

"It's been a good two weeks looking at some of the up-and-coming and older players who have been in West Indies cricket for some time," Deitz said.

