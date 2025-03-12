Hope to boost Pride squad in clash against Red Force
Wed, Mar 12, '25
BARBADOS PRIDE will be bolstered by the inclusion of West Indies ODI captain, Shai Hope, for their crucial fifth-round clash against the West Indies Red Force in the West Indies Championship beginning today.
In a press release issued on Monday, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) announced that Hope would replace the injured Kyle Mayers, while fast bowler Jair McAllister would replace Chaim Holder in a strong 13-man squad to face the Red Force at Kensington Oval.
Hope is set to make his first appearance for the Pride this season in the West Indies Championship, following a run of form in the International League T20 where he led the Dubai Capitals to the title.
Read more at Jamaica Gleaner