Hope to boost Pride squad in clash against Red Force

BARBADOS PRIDE will be bolstered by the inclusion of West Indies ODI captain, Shai Hope, for their crucial fifth-round clash against the West Indies Red Force in the West Indies Championship beginning today.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) announced that Hope would replace the injured Kyle Mayers, while fast bowler Jair McAllister would replace Chaim Holder in a strong 13-man squad to face the Red Force at Kensington Oval.

Hope is set to make his first appearance for the Pride this season in the West Indies Championship, following a run of form in the International League T20 where he led the Dubai Capitals to the title.

