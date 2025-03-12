Andy Roberts: ICC stands for Indian Cricket Board

West Indies cricket legend Andy Roberts has strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for allowing India to play all their matches in Dubai during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Roberts’s remarks come in the wake of similar concerns raised by another cricketing icon, Vivian Richards, who had earlier questioned the ICC’s decision to schedule all of India’s matches in Dubai.

Expressing his frustration, Roberts accused the governing body of being incapable of standing up to the BCCI, which he believes has undue influence over international cricket.

“ICC must start saying no to India. They can’t get everything. In last year’s T20 World Cup, India even had an advantage as they knew in advance where their semi-final would be held (Guyana),” Roberts was quoted as saying by the Mid-Day. At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all. “How can a team not travel during a tournament?" he added. Read more at Telegraph India

