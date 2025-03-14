WEST INDIES BREAKOUT LEAGUE TO LAUNCH IN 2025 Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are jointly launching the inaugural West Indies Breakout League, a new cricket tournament designed to spotlight emerging talent across the region. The competition is scheduled to take place from 25 April to 10 May 2025, featuring six teams and 17 matches. All the games will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The six teams taking part will be Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions and the Windward Islands Infernos. Players eligible to participate must be under 30 years old or at the start of the 2025 event, with limited professional experience—fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 International T20s.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between domestic, CPL and international cricket, with each team closely associated with their local territorial board and a CPL franchise.

The tournament will provide a crucial platform for the next generation of T20 stars, allowing them to showcase their skills and take significant steps in their careers.

Miles Bascombe, CWI’s Director of Cricket, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament, stating:

“This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for the next wave of players to get the game time they need to push through to the next level and add depth in our T20 talent pool. We are delighted to collaborate with the CPL on this initiative, which promises to provide a strong platform for up-and-coming talent in the West Indies.”

Pete Russell, CEO of Republic Bank CPL, echoed these sentiments, saying: “We are excited to join forces with Cricket West Indies to deliver a world-class and sustainable tournament. This initiative is not only an investment in the future of West Indies cricket but also a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to witness exceptional talent and great cricket.”

The West Indies Breakout League is poised to become a key element in the region’s cricketing calendar, offering fans, players, and franchises a chance to play their part nurturing the next wave of cricketing stars. The fixtures for the 2025 West Indies Breakout League are as follows: 25 Apr 2025 | 2:00 PM | Guyana Rainforest Rangers v Windward Islands Infernos 25 Apr 2025 | 7:00 PM | Trinidad & Tobago Legions v Barbados Pelicans 26 Apr 2025 | 2:00 PM | Jamaica Titans v Leeward Islands Thunder 26 Apr 2025 | 7:00 PM | Trinidad & Tobago Legions v Guyana Rainforest Rangers 29 Apr 2025 | 2:00 PM | Jamaica Titans v Guyana Rainforest Rangers 29 Apr 2025 | 7:00 PM | Barbados Pelicans v Windward Islands Infernos 30 Apr 2025 | 2:00 PM | Trinidad & Tobago Legions v Jamaica Titans 30 Apr 2025 | 7:00 PM | Barbados Pelicans v Leeward Islands Thunder 2 May 2025 | 2:00 PM | Jamaica Titans v Barbados Pelicans 2 May 2025 | 7:00 PM | Leeward Islands Thunder v Trinidad & Tobago Legions 4 May 2025 | 2:00 PM | Windward Islands Infernos v Trinidad & Tobago Legions 4 May 2025 | 7:00 PM | Guyana Rainforest Rangers v Leeward Islands Thunder 6 May 2025 | 2:00 PM | Barbados Pelicans v Guyana Rainforest Rangers 6 May 2025 | 7:00 PM | Jamaica Titans v Windward Islands Infernos 7 May 2025 | 7:00 PM | Leeward Islands Thunder v Windward Islands Infernos Playoffs 9 May 2025 | 7:00 PM | Playoff – 2nd place vs 3rd Place 10 May 2025 | 7:00 PM | Final – 1st place vs winner of Playoff

0 comments