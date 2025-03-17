Windies Masters miss out on title

AMBATI RAYUDU struck a scintillating half century to lead India Masters to a comfortable six-wicket victory over the West Indies Masters to claim the inaugural International Masters League (IML) title yesterday.

Lendl Simmons scored 57 off 41 balls with five fours and a six, while Dwayne Smith made 45 off 35 balls inclusive of six fours and two sixes, as the West Indies Masters posted 148 for seven off their 20 overs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Vinay Kumar (3-26) and Shahbaz Nadeem (2-12) delivered impressive spells to help restrict the visitors after they were sent in to bat.

