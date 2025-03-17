Windies Women to face Scotland in World Cup Qualifiers opener

THE WEST Indies Women will begin their bid to qualify for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup when they take on Scotland in their opening match of next month’s qualifiers in Pakistan.

The schedule for the round-robin tournament, which will be played in Lahore from April 9-19, was released on Friday by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The West Indies, along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, and Scotland, will vie for the final two spots in the Women’s Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled to be played in October and November this year.

West Indies Women will feature in a double header on April 9, with Pakistan also set to take on Ireland.

