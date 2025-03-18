WEST INDIES BREAKOUT LEAGUE PROTECTED PLAYERS CONFIRMED

The six franchise teams competing in the highly anticipated West Indies Breakout League have officially confirmed their seven protected players ahead of the upcoming player draft.

As per tournament regulations, each team is allowed to protect seven cricketers, with a maximum of three players aged between 27 and 29. The remaining seven players per squad will be selected during the draft, and they must all be 26 years old or younger. Recognizing their importance to the T20 game, CWI has also mandated that one of the protected seven players must be a leg spinner.

To maintain the league’s focus on emerging talent, all players must also have limited professional experience, defined as having played fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 International T20s.

The 2025 West Indies Breakout League takes place from April 25 to May 10, featuring 17 matches, all hosted at the prestigious Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Below is the list of protected players for each franchise, with their current ages in brackets:

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO LEGIONS LEEWARD ISLANDS THUNDER WINDWARD ISLANDS INFERNOS Kamil Pooran (28) Jeremiah Louis (28) Darel Cyrus (28) Amir Jangoo (27) Keacy Carty (27) Shadrack Descarte (27) Jyd Goolie (27) Kofi James (27) Shamar Springer (27) Crystian Thurton (24) Karima Gore (26) Alick Athanaze (26) Navin Bidaisee (24) Mikyle Louis (24) Dillon Douglas (26) Mikkel Govia (23) Jewel Andrew (18) Teddy Bishop (22) Joshua James (23) Micah McKenzie (18) Ackeem Auguste (21)

GUYANA RAINFOREST RANGERS BARBADOS PELICANS JAMAICA TITANS Nial Smith (29) Leniko Boucher (27) Deethmar Anderson (29) Kemol Savory (28) Kadeem Alleyne (24) Leroy Lugg (28) Ronaldo Alimohamed (26) Joshua Bishop (24) Ramaal Lewis (28) Kevin Sinclair (25) Nyeem Young (24) Jeavor Royal (26) Ashmead Nedd (24) Shaqkere Parris (21) Kirk McKenzie (24) Kevlon Anderson (24) Kevin Wickham (21) Jordan Johnson (19) Riyad Latiff (17) Zishan Motara (18) Tamarie Redwood (18)

For further updates on the tournament and player draft, stay tuned to the official league channels

