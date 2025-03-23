Joint Statement from WIPA and CWI on Athlete Safeguarding

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are aware of allegations of sexual harassment within the West Indies Women’s team during the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, five years ago. Both organizations take such matters seriously and remain fully committed to ensuring a safe, professional, and supportive environment for all players and staff.

In light of this, WIPA and CWI will convene to review all aspects of athlete safeguarding within West Indies cricket. This joint effort reflects our commitment to upholding the highest standards of player welfare and ensuring that all safeguarding policies remain robust and effective.

Both organizations have already taken significant steps to enhance player protection. In 2021, improved safeguarding measures were introduced for women’s tours, strengthening security and well-being. In May 2023, CWI implemented additional policies, including single-room accommodations for the West Indies Senior Women’s team on all international assignments, ensuring parity with the men’s team. These are among other policy initiatives within the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the period 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2027. Additionally, the CWI Women’s Cricket Transformation Committee was established to further advance women’s cricket.

Furthermore, we have implemented and strictly adhered to UNICEF’s Children Protection Policy, ensuring that minors never share rooms with adults under any circumstance. Additionally, we have mandated ongoing training for all officials to reinforce and uphold these standards.

WIPA and CWI remain committed to fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and professionalism within West Indies cricket. There will be continuous evaluation of all aspects of policy to ensure every player deserves to feel safe, valued, and fully focused on their career. Through this upcoming review, we will continue working to strengthen safeguards and reinforce our unwavering support for all athletes.

