Sexual harassment claims in Windies women’s cricket

A former West Indies women’s cricketer is alleging that she endured prolonged sexual harassment in the regional team.

The player who has asked not to be identified, told Starcom Network that her harassment was so severe, she resorted to sleeping in the Manager’s bedroom to avoid the predatory behaviour from her teammates.

This allegation has been supported by a former manager of the team, Betty Lewis who says the allegations go back to the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

