Cricket West Indies (CWI) today confirmed the West Indies Women's squad to compete in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2025, scheduled for 9 to 19 April, in Lahore, Pakistan.

The team is scheduled to depart today for a pre-tournament camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before moving on to Pakistan to compete for one of two final qualification spots for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be hosted in India in October to November this year.

The West Indies will face five opponents in a round-robin format: hosts Pakistan, Ireland, Bangladesh, Scotland and Thailand. The top two teams will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India in the main tournament. Bangladesh, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland were unable to secure a direct spot for the Cricket World Cup via the 2023-25 ICC Women's Championship, having finished in seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place respectively, in the standings.

Scotland and Thailand qualified after being the next two best-ranked sides in the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings.

CWI's Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe expressed confidence in the team's preparation:

"Our women have been training intensively and are fully prepared for the challenges ahead. We have seen many enterprising performances coming out of the home series against Bangladesh in January as well as the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup, both held in St Kitts.”

“Now, the qualifiers represent a crucial opportunity for us to secure our place in the World Cup and I believe as we have seen in the last few months, we have the talent and determination to achieve this goal."

“Particularly encouraging is the blend of experience and youth in our ranks. The senior players have embraced their mentorship roles, while our emerging talents have shown countless times they can perform on the international stage. This dynamic will create a resilient team that can thrive under pressure.”

All 15 games in the round-robin tournament will be played in Lahore, Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Stadium. The West Indies Women begin their campaign on 9 April against Scotland at the LCCA Stadium, followed by matches against Ireland, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Thailand.