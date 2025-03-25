Bennett confident Jamaica’s cricket will thrive under Shallow’s CWI leadership

JAMAICA Cricket Association (JCA) President Dr Donovan Bennett believes Dr Kishore Shallow’s commitment to the growth of the sport in Jamaica is a testament to his success during his tenure as Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, as he prepares to serve another term.

Shallow, who assumed office in March 2023, was nominated unopposed for a second-consecutive term as CWI boss earlier this month, along with Vice-President Azim Bassarath whose nomination was put forward by the JCA.

Vincentian Shallow, whose new term begins on Saturday, had previously served as CWI’s vice-president from 2019 to 2023, with former President Ricky Skeritt.

Bennett says Shallow continues to have the backing of the respective regional bodies due to the improvements seen administratively as well as the improvements with the West Indies.

“I certainly wouldn’t be a huge supporter of him for personal reasons, it had to be based on the performance in the job. He inherited a very difficult job, we’re in a very difficult financial position, but he has engineered, manoeuvred, and brought us to a certain degree of comfort as far as finances are concerned. Also, we have seen some improvements in the white-ball game, and I’m looking to improvements in the longer versions as well,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

