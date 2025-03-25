Da Silva expected to be fit in time for Jamaica clash

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Joshua Da Silva is expected to be fit and ready for the day/night West Indies Championship match against Jamaica bowling off next Wednesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Da Silva, who scored three consecutive centuries for the Red Force in the regional competition, retired hurt during Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Premiership 1 T20 semi-final against PowerGen Penal Sports at the Oval last Friday.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper batter opened the innings for the Parkites in the semi, scoring 35 off 31 balls counting four boundaries, before leaving the field.

There were no immediate noticeable signs of injury on the night with Da Silva walking off the field just as he walked in.

Read more at Trinidad Express

0 comments