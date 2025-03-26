Protected international windows on WCA wishlist for 'sustainable future' of cricket

Protected windows for international cricket, a more equitable revenue distribution system that supports growth and competitive balance, better regulation of player movements across T20 leagues, and an ICC as a global governing body and not a members' club; these are the headline recommendations from a comprehensive game-wide review by the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) to fix what it has called the "broken global structure" of cricket.

Some of the recommendations represent radical shifts to the existing ecosystem, such as reducing the BCCI's share of the ICC's revenues from nearly 40% as it is currently, to 10%; or introducing an interim independent global leadership body that helps modernise the ICC; or bringing in promotion and relegation and multiple divisions in international cricket; and optimising the calendar to produce an extra USD 200 million-plus annually into the game's economy.

But WCA insist the report - entitled "Protecting History, Embracing Change: A Unified, Coherent, Global Future" - is to be seen as the start of a debate on what a better cricket future looks like. Built off a six-month review, it arguably represents the first comprehensive effort to tackle the problems wholesale of a sport paralysed by the tussles between bilateral international cricket and burgeoning T20 leagues, by three different formats vying for space, relevance and revenues, and between its haves and have-not members.

