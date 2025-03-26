Phil Simmons to coach Bangladesh until 2027 ODI World Cup

Phil Simmons will continue as Bangladesh's head coach for the next two years, up until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The BCB offered him a longer contract after initially appointing him as interim coach until the conclusion of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with Bangladesh cricket on a long-term basis," Simmons, 61, said. "The talent within this team is undeniable, and I believe we have the potential to achieve great things together. I am looking forward to the journey ahead. Having worked with some exceptional players already, I can see the immense promise in this squad. Their skill and passion for the game inspire me daily. Together, we can take Bangladesh cricket to new heights and create something truly special."

Simmons did not have much success in his stint as interim coach. During that period, Bangladesh won one Test and a T20I series in West Indies but crashed out in the group stage of the Champions Trophy after losing to India and New Zealand.

"My time with the Bangladesh team over the past few months has been incredibly rewarding," Simmons said. "The energy, commitment, and ability within this group have been nothing short of impressive. I'm excited to continue helping these players reach their full potential." Read more at ESPNCricinfo

