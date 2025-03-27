Ex-player lashes CWI over harassment claims

Dr Armstrong, now a UK-trained sports psychologist, speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show on the Voice of Barbados Tuesday said: “I felt the statement was very vague. It really did not hint to any form of remorse.”

And she posed questions to CWI about its handling of the 2020 matter.

“Is there an appointed safeguarding officer for Cricket West Indies? Is there an appointed safeguarding officer for WIPA? If there is, I want to know if when the report was submitted to CWI, was the safeguarding officer notified at the point in time? If the safeguarding officer was notified, was there an intervention to investigate these instances?

However, the joint statement did not impress one former Barbados women’s player, Dr Dawn-Marie Armstrong.

Excerpt from Trinidad Express

