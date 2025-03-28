Republic Bank and CWI Continue Support for Youth Cricket Development in Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – Republic Bank is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with Cricket West Indies for the RBL “Five for Fun” Cricket programme in primary schools across Grenada. This marks the second consecutive year of this exciting grassroots cricket initiative.

Launched in 2024 with the support of the Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) and the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture, “Five for Fun” is designed to be both educational and entertaining, providing students aged 8 to 12 from 30 primary schools the opportunity to learn the basics of cricket in a fun and supportive environment.

By prioritizing fun and participation over competition, the programme introduces young players to the joys of the game while fostering important life skills such as leadership, cooperation, and communication at an early age.

Chris Dehring, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies, emphasized the significance of Republic Bank’s continued investment in grassroots cricket development:

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Republic Bank for the ‘Five for Fun’ programme, which plays a vital role in introducing cricket to young players in a dynamic and engaging way."

"This initiative is more than just a cricket programme—it’s an opportunity to instill a love for the game at the foundation level while promoting teamwork, discipline, and personal growth. Cricket West Indies is committed to strengthening the sport across the region, and with partners like Republic Bank, we can ensure that more young players get the opportunity to experience the joy and lifelong benefits of cricket.”

Norman Gilbert, President of the GCA, in addressing the attendees, remarked:

“As President of the Grenada Cricket Association, I am honoured to launch the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket Programme—a transformative initiative designed to ignite a passion for cricket among our youth. This programme reflects the core values of teamwork, discipline, and community that cricket embodies while offering our young players an avenue to grow, learn, and dream big.”

“We are proud to partner with Republic Bank and Cricket West Indies in fostering the next generation of talent and ensuring that cricket remains a unifying force for Grenada’s future. Together, let us celebrate this journey of fun, development, and opportunity for all.”

Delivering the sponsor’s remarks, Dorian McPhail, Manager - Retail Services at Republic Bank’s Melville Street Branch, said:

“We believe not just in banking but in creating opportunities for our youth to grow and thrive; and what better way to invest in that future than by nurturing the talents, dreams, and ambitions of our children. This investment is made possible through our flagship Power to Make A Difference programme—a programme which, for over 20 years, has left and continues to leave indelible marks on the lives of our youth through initiatives like this.”

Among the attendees at the launch were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Ms. Kim Frederick; Mr. Denva Welsh, Curriculum Officer - Physical Education in the Ministry of Education; and Ms. Afy Fletcher, West Indies Women’s Senior Cricketer and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Winner 2016.

With reference to CWI’s preparation in Grenada and Carriacou for the RBL ‘Five for Fun’ programme launch, CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe highlighted the importance of coaching and structured development:

“Our coaches are a key strategic pillar in ensuring that our objectives for this programme are delivered with cricket sessions that are impactful, enjoyable, safe, progressive, player-centered, contemporary, and mindful of the needs of each player.”

“As a main partner and stakeholder, CWI has continued its efforts to host pre-programme coaching workshops and refresher courses in Grenada and other host territories to ensure that our coaches and related support staff have sufficient capacity not only in cricket but also in child protection and safety, to effectively and efficiently teach and transfer the knowledge of the game in a manner that supports lifelong learning.”

Positioned as part of CWI’s Rising Stars programme and pathway, the “Five for Fun” Cricket programme is set to run in six zones across Grenada and Carriacou, with 2024’s ‘Five for Fun’ champions, Crochu R.C. School, slated to participate and defend their title in this year’s programme.

As part of the sponsorship, Republic Bank will also provide participants with branded tokens and certificates of participation, with the winning team of this year’s programme receiving gift vouchers for startup Republic Bank - RightStart accounts.

