Powell breaks silence after being sacked as T20 captain

Sacked West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell has described his 22 months in charge of the regional team as an “honour” and also expressed pride in his accomplishments during that period.

Powell, who led the T20 team from 2023, was replaced as captain by Shai Hope in an announcement made by Cricket West Indies on Monday.

The 31-year-old middle order batsman broke his silence in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying he was especially proud of leading the West Indies T20 team from ninth to third in the ICC’s rankings.

“West Indies cricket is of great importance to not just myself, but the people of the Caribbean. Leading West Indies was an honour and something I will forever be proud of,” Powell said.

