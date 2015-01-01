LICB extends term limits for president and vice-president

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) has made sweeping changes to its governance framework, including extending the term limits for its president and vice-president from two years to three years.

The move follows that of Cricket West Indies (CWI), which in February extended the term limits for its president and vice-president from two to three years.

Additionally, the LICB has also mandated that no individual may serve as president for more than two consecutive terms.

“This adjustment fosters leadership renewal while ensuring stability and sustained strategic direction within the organisation,” the LICB said in a statement.

The changes come amidst the LICB’s move to modernise its governance framework with the first revision of its Memorandum and Articles of Association since 2015.

“This strategic advancement is the result of a meticulous review process led by a dedicated subcommittee and supported by a retained legal advisory firm,” the statement added.

