Reifer cleared of CWI charges relating to Super50 Cup Final

The Disciplinary Committee of Cricket West Indies (CWI) have stated than any attempt to lay charges against Barbados Pride all rounder Raymon Reifer after the non-playing of the CG United Super50 Cup final was a nullity.

This is due to the Match Referee having no jurisdiction to hear such charges, a source told Sportsmax.tv on Friday afternoon.

The ruling came after a meeting on Friday afternoon with the written decision set to come on Monday.

Cricket West Indies have also been ordered to pay Reifer’s legal costs.

Read more at SportsMax

3 comments