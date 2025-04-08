Butcher: Time to rally round the West Indies

ROLAND Butcher, the first Black player to play Test cricket for England has called for West Indies fans to get behind the Caribbean outfit when they play at Edgbaston next month.

They play each other in a one-day international (ODI) series which gets underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham the spiritual Midlands home for the Windies.

Butcher has fond memories of the ground and implored fans to witness the action live. Butcher, told Voice Online: “I would hope that they come out and support the game because that’s probably the only time we will get to see West Indies in that part of the world this year.

“It’s a one off, they should take the opportunity to come out and support the team and support the game.

Fans can immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere, world-class cricket, and summer sun with an all-inclusive VIP experience from Keith Prowse

