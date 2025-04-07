Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring Meets with Jamaica’s Sports Minister Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Chris Dehring, met with Jamaica’s Sports Minister, the Honourable Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, on Monday, 7 April 2025, as part of his ongoing engagement with regional stakeholders. The discussions with Minister Grange focused on the upcoming Test against Australia at Sabina Park and the preparations for a historic day/night Test match from 12–16 July this year. Key highlights from the discussion included plans to strengthen the cricket infrastructure and grassroots cricket for both boys and girls. Hailing the discussions a success, especially with Australia set to play in Jamaica for the first time in a decade, Dehring said: “I am extremely pleased with the intent shown by the Minister of Sport and by extension the Government of Jamaica to collaborate with Cricket West Indies ahead of the imminent Australia tour. ​ In addition, I would like to thank the Minister for the recently announced support for the Jamaica Cricket Association to purchase and install the new lights at Sabina Park in time for the Australia Test and T20 matches. With this in view, we believe fans will enjoy the experience of what will be the first day/night, pink ball Test in Jamaica.”

For Minister Grange, it was a pleasure to have discussions with the Cricket West Indies CEO to learn of his plans and vision for the game, including how the government can work closely with the regional body to strengthen the relationship. She expressed:

“I found the discussions with CEO Dehring most productive and exciting. We, as a government, have demonstrated tangibly our commitment to the further development of cricket in Jamaica and the region and pledges even more support for the sport of cricket. I certainly wish Chris all the success in his new role as CEO. We are confident his experience and commitment augurs well for the advancement of West Indies cricket. I look forward to working with Chris.”

With Minister Grange pledging to support the Jamaica Cricket Association with an investment of 100 million Jamaican dollars across five years at the grassroots level, Dehring sees this as a massive move to reenergize the passion and desire for the game at the lower levels. He further added:

“A key takeaway for me and the region is the special push by the Minister and her team to invest in grass roots and women’s cricket, in particular in Jamaica. I must add, that with this level of commitment, the Caribbean stands to benefit tremendously and can play a dominant role in World Cricket with the athletic ability of our women.”

Dehring reiterated his stance that CWI remains committed to working closely with all regional governments to ensure an effective and strong pathway for the current and next generation of cricketers.

