Perreira: Hope, the best man to captain West Indies Test team

Despite having not played a Test match for the West Indies in over three years, veteran cricket commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira believes that ODI and T20 captain Shai Hope is the best man to captain the Test team.

Perreira, who has been commentating for over five decades, said with Daren Sammy appointed as all-format head coach, it would make sense for Cricket West Indies (CWI) to follow the same route with the captaincy.

The 31-year-old Hope was recently appointed captain of the T20 side, taking over from Rovman Powell.

“Throughout the Caribbean, people have been trying to work out who may be the best person to appoint as the red-ball captain.

“My own feeling is, keep it simple. If you have an all-format coach in Daren Sammy, both white-ball and red-ball, simplify it. Ask Hope to also be your Test captain. I think it will work in unison with the coach, I think it will work nicely with [director of cricket] Miles Bascombe,” Perreira said.

Read more at Guardian

