Sir Viv Predicts CWI Will Struggle to Find Suitable Replacement for Brathwaite

Legendary West Indies batsman and former captain, Sir Vivian Richards, believes that a suitable replacement for Kraigg Brathwaite as captain of the men’s Test team will be hard to find.

Cricket West Indies, on March 31, announced that Brathwaite had stepped down as Test captain after three years in the role, adding that a replacement would be named in the weeks following the announcement.

Sir Viv questioned whether the board was prepared for the development, suggesting that the cupboard seems a bit empty.

“One of the things I believe is that and I don’t know if they had made enough preparations for that particular format. We see a lot of who has potential in the ODI and T20 format as captains but I don’t think they would have made enough preparations for someone taking over from Brathwaite and it has basically opened the doors. We have to look at individuals who can demand a place, I believe, and that’s very important,” he said.

Sir Viv led the West Indies in 50 Test matches from 1984 to 1991 and is the only West Indies captain never to lose a Test series. The Antiguan suggested that maybe it is time for special attention to be given to young players with the potential to lead.

“I think that’s maybe something we have to look at and look at the individuals with the potential and not just basically with batting skills but someone who is pretty astute with the game and someone who demands the respect of the individuals they are going to lead so all of these things are crucial,” he said.

