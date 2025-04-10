Hooper: Give captaincy to Holder

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper didn’t mince his words on the ongoing captaincy debate during his appearance on the Mason and Guest radio programme Tuesday. Speaking with candour, the former middle order batter weighed up the merits of various potential leaders, while also casting a reflective eye on the legacy of former captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who recently stepped down after a five-year stint at the helm.

“This is a tough one. This is my point of view: The captain should always command his place in the side,” Hooper declared.

He was quick to point out that while many names are being bandied about—“I heard a lot of names being called—Athanaze” —the real question, he stressed, is whether a player can handle the pressure. “You go against Australia or whoever else is on after that, and let’s say he has a couple of low scores; is his name going to come under scrutiny? Maybe we should drop him.”

Citing examples, he recalled how “we had (Joshua) Da Silva grooming but he lost his place in Pakistan. So you got Tevin Imlach...”

For Hooper, the current crop of young players may be talented, yet the burden of captaincy demands much more than mere ability—it requires consistency and mental toughness, qualities he felt were yet to be proven, particularly in red-ball cricket.

Read more at Trinidad Express

0 comments