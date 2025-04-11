Windies Women bounce back with win over Ireland in World Cup Qualifier thriller

After a shock opening loss to Scotland, the West Indies Women regrouped and responded in gritty fashion on Friday, edging past Ireland Women by six runs in a tense encounter at the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Lahore.

Led by a composed all-round performance from captain Hayley Matthews and a crucial late-innings knock from Chinelle Henry, the Caribbean side posted 181-6 in their allotted 33 overs. Despite a spirited chase from Ireland, Matthews returned with the ball to snatch four wickets for 24 and seal a much-needed victory. Matthews also took three catches in the match.

After Ireland won the toss and sent them in, West Indies found their footing through a vital 66-run partnership between Stafanie Taylor (46 off 56) and Zaida James (36 off 54). The innings was then lifted at the back end by a powerful cameo from Henry, who struck an unbeaten 46 off 36 balls, including two fours and a six, pushing the Windies to a defendable total.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments