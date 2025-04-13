Red Force official urges CWI action amid ball-tampering allegations against Harpy Eagles

A Trinidad and Tobago Red Force official has called on Cricket West Indies (CWI) to intervene following allegations of ball tampering by the Guyana Harpy Eagles during their decisive final-round West Indies Championship match at Queen’s Park Oval.

The official, who requested anonymity, expressed frustration after the Harpy Eagles were penalised twice for ball tampering—once in each innings—leading to Red Force being awarded five penalty runs on both occasions. The official described the actions as a serious breach of sportsmanship in what is expected to be "the gentleman's game."

"Firstly, it is very disappointing. They did it in the first innings and got reprimanded with five penalty runs. The second innings, the same thing happened," the official told Newsday.

