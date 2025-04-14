President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dr. Kishore Shallow, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Guyana Harpy Eagles following their impressive victory in the 2025 West Indies Championship, securing their third consecutive four-day title after a draw with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on Saturday.

In a statement issued today, Dr. Shallow lauded the Harpy Eagles for their consistency, discipline, and excellence throughout the season.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I offer sincere congratulations to the Guyana Harpy Eagles on their remarkable achievement. Winning back-to-back titles is no small feat, and their undefeated run this season is a testament to the leadership of captain Tevin Imlach and the collective effort of the players and coaching staff.”