CWI President Congratulates Guyana Harpy Eagles, Reaffirms Zero Tolerance on Integrity Breaches

Mon, Apr 14, '25

 

Regional 4 Day

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dr. Kishore Shallow, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Guyana Harpy Eagles following their impressive victory in the 2025 West Indies Championship, securing their third consecutive four-day title after a draw with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on Saturday.

In a statement issued today, Dr. Shallow lauded the Harpy Eagles for their consistency, discipline, and excellence throughout the season.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I offer sincere congratulations to the Guyana Harpy Eagles on their remarkable achievement. Winning back-to-back titles is no small feat, and their undefeated run this season is a testament to the leadership of captain Tevin Imlach and the collective effort of the players and coaching staff.”

Dr. Shallow also acknowledged the broader progress seen across the championship.

“We are equally encouraged by the overall standard of play across the tournament. The emergence of new talent, the development of our fast bowlers, and the improved application of our batters show promising signs that align with our long-term vision for West Indies cricket, particularly in the Test format.”

The President then addressed the increasing online viewership of the tournament, rejecting the notion that the longer format of the game is dying, and highlighting the encouraging interest that was seen in this year’s competition.

“There has been a prevailing narrative that the four-day format is in decline. However, a view of the data suggests otherwise. This year’s tournament was widely viewed, and the record-breaking online engagement demonstrates that there is still a strong, passionate fanbase for red ball cricket. The viewership numbers we saw this season indicate a deep connection with the longer format, showing that it remains a vital and relevant part of the cricketing landscape.”

Dr. Shallow further emphasized the importance of continuing to nurture and grow interest in the longer format of the game.

“The growing viewership is a sign that fans continue to appreciate the tactical, patient nature of four-day cricket. As we move forward, Cricket West Indies is committed to further strengthening the Test format, ensuring that our players are equipped to compete at the highest level internationally.”

The President also made it clear that despite the team’s success, CWI maintains a strict policy on integrity, addressing the recent breach involving two players who were penalized for altering the condition of the ball.

“While we celebrate the success of the season, I want to remind players that Cricket West Indies holds the integrity of the game in the highest regard. There is zero tolerance for conduct that undermines the spirit of cricket and brings the game into disrepute. The legacy of West Indies cricket has always been built on talent, pride, and integrity, and we are committed to upholding our core values.”

The West Indies Championship was played over seven rounds across the international venues in the Caribbean. Guyana Harpy Eagles with 126.6 points was awarded the grand prize of USD $250,000.  

