WI Women in danger of missing World Cup after defeat to Pakistan

THE WEST Indies Women are in serious jeopardy of missing the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup after slumping to their second defeat in three matches, going down by 65 runs to Pakistan Women in their World Cup Qualifier match yesterday.

West Indies Women did well to restrict the home side to 191 in 49.5 overs, after Pakistan Women won the toss and chose to bat at the Gaddafi Stadium.

However, they never recovered from losing captain and star player Hayley Matthews to the first ball of their run chase and were eventually bowled out for 126 in 39.2 overs.

With only the top two teams qualifying for the World Cup to be played in India in September, the result left them in fourth position on two points in the six-team standings, with two matches against Bangladesh and Thailand remaining.

Pakistan are in first position on six points after three victories, while Bangladesh and Scotland are second and third, respectively, on four points, with the former having played two matches.

Needing a win to boost their chances of qualifying after their opening loss to Scotland, West Indies Women started brightly, with Matthews dismissing Gull Feroza early on to leave Pakistan six for one.

