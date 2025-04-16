Former West Indies coach Andre Coley joins Bermuda for North American Cup

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Bermuda’s national cricket team will receive a major boost at the upcoming North American Cup, with former West Indies Head Coach Andre Coley joining their coaching staff as a high-performance consultant.

The inaugural tournament, which bowls off this Saturday, will see Bermuda facing Canada, the United States, The Bahamas, and hosts The Cayman Islands.

The experienced Jamaican will work alongside Bermuda’s Head Coach Cal Waldron as part of a partnership between the Bermuda Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The collaboration was finalised during the recent ICC Americas Annual Regional Conference in Costa Rica. Coley, who took charge of the West Indies Test team in 2023, expressed enthusiasm about contributing to Bermuda’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup Americas Qualifiers.

