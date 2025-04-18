The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

West Indies to host South Africa in “A” series in St. Lucia this summer

Fri, Apr 18, '25

 

Media Watch

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the upcoming Men’s “A” Team home series, as West Indies “A” takes on South Africa “A” from 21 May to 11 June 2025. The tour will feature three 50-over matches and two four-day first-class matches, all hosted at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia.

As part of CWI’s ongoing commitment to bringing international cricket to all corners of the Caribbean, all matches in this series will be free to the public. Saint Lucians are strongly encouraged to come out in their numbers to support the West Indies team, take in the live action, and enjoy a unique opportunity to see the region’s brightest talent compete at a high level.

This series reflects CWI’s broader strategy to ensure international cricket is always shared equitably across the territories, strengthening regional ties and fan engagement at every level. The mix of white-ball and red-ball formats also means there’s something for everyone—whether you’re a lifelong cricket fan or just discovering the game. 

CWI CEO Chris Dehring reinforced the significance of the series and its role in energizing the region:

“The upcoming ‘A’ Series provides an excellent opportunity for our players and teams to prepare for international commitments. The international schedule is getting busier by the season and therefore it is very important for the cricketers to keep themselves ready through good competitive cricket. Having the opportunity to stage matches across the region strengthens our relationship with each territory and allows for consistent engagement with our passionate fans.”

The West Indies “A” team is set to welcome their South African counterparts in what is expected to be a hotly contested series—a continuation of the rivalry that began with the West Indies “A” tour of South Africa in 2023. With Saint Lucia now playing host, home support will be a crucial advantage.

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, added:

“This is a critical part of the development of our players while creating a pathway towards full international selection. Following an encouraging first-class season, this series comes at the perfect time especially with the new World Test Championship cycle only a couple months away.”

This series also serves as the perfect curtain-raiser for the highly anticipated “Full Ah Energy” West Indies Home Series, which bowls off in Barbados on June 25, 2025. Fans across the region can look forward to a full summer of top-tier international cricket, starting with this exciting “A” team clash.

The West Indies “A” squad will be announced shortly, while South Africa “A” is scheduled to arrive in Saint Lucia on May 16. With free admission, local pride on the line, and future stars in action, this is cricket that no fan will want to miss.

MATCH SCHEDULE

 

Wednesday, 21 May

1st 50-over match: West Indies A vs South Africa A- local start time 9:30am AST (8:30am Jamaica)

 

Saturday, 24 May

2nd 50-over match: West Indies A vs South Africa A- local start time 9:30am AST (8:30am Jamaica)

Tuesday, 27 May

3rd 50-over match: West Indies A vs South Africa A- local start time 9:30am AST (8:30am Jamaica)

1-4 June: 1st Four-Day “Test”- local start time 10:00am AST (9am Jamaica)

8-11 June: 2nd Four-Day “Test”- local start time 10:00am AST (9am Jamaica)

comments 0 comments