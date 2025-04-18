West Indies to host South Africa in “A” series in St. Lucia this summer

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the upcoming Men’s “A” Team home series, as West Indies “A” takes on South Africa “A” from 21 May to 11 June 2025. The tour will feature three 50-over matches and two four-day first-class matches, all hosted at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia.

As part of CWI’s ongoing commitment to bringing international cricket to all corners of the Caribbean, all matches in this series will be free to the public. Saint Lucians are strongly encouraged to come out in their numbers to support the West Indies team, take in the live action, and enjoy a unique opportunity to see the region’s brightest talent compete at a high level. This series reflects CWI’s broader strategy to ensure international cricket is always shared equitably across the territories, strengthening regional ties and fan engagement at every level. The mix of white-ball and red-ball formats also means there’s something for everyone—whether you’re a lifelong cricket fan or just discovering the game.

CWI CEO Chris Dehring reinforced the significance of the series and its role in energizing the region:

“The upcoming ‘A’ Series provides an excellent opportunity for our players and teams to prepare for international commitments. The international schedule is getting busier by the season and therefore it is very important for the cricketers to keep themselves ready through good competitive cricket. Having the opportunity to stage matches across the region strengthens our relationship with each territory and allows for consistent engagement with our passionate fans.”