Attorney questions penalties for ball-tampering pair

Cricket West Indies’ handling of the ball-tampering incidents involving four-day champions Guyana Harpy Eagles is being questioned.

King’s Counsel and former secretary of the Barbados Cricket Association, Philip Nicholls described the decision to only fine Veerasammy Permaul and Kevlon Anderson after being found guilty of ball-tampering as “strange.”

Permaul was fined 75% of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of the Cricket West Indies Code of Conduct and Anderson 90% of his fee for the infringements which occurred in the Harpy Eagles’ final round match against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Queen’s Park Oval last week. The match was drawn, with the Harpy Eagles winning first innings points to seal a hat-trick of four-day titles.

Read more at Trinidad Express

0 comments