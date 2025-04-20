West Indies' historic chase ends in heartbreak as they miss out on World Cup spot

West Indies have missed on the Women's ODI World Cup by a fraction - literally - after they successfully chased 167 against Thailand in 10.5 overs but still needed to score the runs a little quicker to overhaul Bangladesh's net run-rate. West Indies needed to reach 167 in 9.6 overs or win with a boundary that would take them to 171 in 10.5 overs. In the end, their net run-rate was 0.013 behind Bangladesh's, which denied them a place at this year's World Cup.

This is the first time in six editions, since the year 2000, that West Indies will not be part of a Women's World Cup and comes after they finished as losing semi-finalists in 2022. Bangladesh, who qualified ahead of West Indies, will play in their second successive World Cup despite losing to Pakistan by seven wickets in the final fixture of the qualifier. Bangladesh also lost to West Indies in their campaign while West Indies' opening defeat to Scotland and 65-run loss to Pakistan were ultimately responsible for them falling short.

After Pakistan secured their World Cup spot on Thursday, the final place was decided in the last match in dramatic fashion. West Indies chose to field first, while Pakistan were chasing 179 against Bangladesh. Pakistan reached the target inside 40 overs but had they taken 45 overs to get there, West Indies would have no possible scenario to go past Bangladesh's net run-rate while chasing. West Indies also gave themselves far more to get than they would have liked after they had Thailand 85 for 6 in the 27th over and a target of 120 looked possible. Natthakan Chantham kept the tail together for partnerships of 33, 14, 19 and 15 for the seventh to tenth wickets as Thailand batted until the 47th over to set West Indies a target of 167. Afy Fletcher's career-best 4 for 20 will be but a footnote in a painful chapter of West Indian cricket's history. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments