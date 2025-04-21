Chris Dehring on the Passing of Milton Pydanna

"It is with a heavy heart that we at Cricket West Indies mourn the passing of Milton Pydanna — a humble servant of the game, a proud Guyanese, and a cherished member of our cricketing family.

Milton’s story is one of quiet strength and untiring perseverance. In an era dominated by some of the greatest cricketers our region has ever known, Milton stood with dignity and determination, always prepared to answer the call for West Indies. Though his time in the maroon may have been brief, his impact was far deeper — a symbol of the countless men and women who give their all for the game, often without the spotlight they so richly deserve.

Behind the stumps, he was sharp and reliable, seizing every opportunity with grace — whether claiming the wicket of a giant like Javed Miandad or guiding his teammates with calm assurance. At the domestic level, his commitment to Guyana and Berbice was unwavering. And in later years, as a coach in the United States, Milton continued to give back, nurturing young talent and spreading the spirit of West Indies cricket far beyond our shores.

Milton Pydanna may not have been a household name, but he was a hero in his own right — a testament to dedication, humility, and love for the game. His journey reminds us that greatness is not only measured in records, but in heart, sacrifice, and service.

On behalf of the Cricket West Indies family, I offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones, former teammates, and all who were touched by his life. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy live on in the hearts of all who love West Indies cricket."

