Ramaal Lewis Ready for Breakout League Opportunity

There are no shortcuts to success, and Ramaal Lewis, captain of the Jamaica Titans in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League, is committed to taking the hard road to triumph. The Titans will open their campaign at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy against the Leeward Islands Thunder on April 26.

Off-spinning all-rounder Lewis, who has captained his country at the junior levels, is savouring the chance to take on the mantle in a tournament designed to enhance the development of the region’s emerging players. The 28-year-old brings hunger and desire to showcase his qualities in a regional T20 competition.

“I’m feeling excited and honoured to lead my country in the West Indies Breakout League because it gives the guys an opportunity to show the Caribbean and the world that there is a high level of talent in the region. This is a pathway for players to excel and create an avenue to play for the senior teams.”

A former West Indies Under-19 captain, Lewis has also spent time with the Guyana Harpy Eagles and sees great potential in the upcoming tournament.

“The Breakout is a great opportunity because when guys play at the youth level and under 19, they don’t really get much opportunity after that. So, this is a great opportunity to get some T20 experience. And if you can do well here, then, you never know.”

Admittedly, the Jamaica Titans will rely on Lewis and Test player Kirk McKenzie to shoulder much of the responsibility, but the team also features several exciting prospects capable of delivering standout moments.

“We have a fast bowler, Govasta Edmond, who can really bowl with some gas. There is also the power hitting of Leroy Lugg at the top of the order. He has played for the senior Scorpions team and in the CPL for the St. Lucia Zouks before and he’s really looking forward to this tournament.”

Each of the six CPL franchises will select three players from the Breakout League squads, offering a valuable opportunity for players to use the tournament as a springboard for their T20 careers. Lewis is confident that the young cricketers in the Jamaica squad will make the most of it.

“This gives an additional boost and incentive to the younger players, many of them grew up watching the CPL. There are three spots for players who do well in this Breakout League. So, you know everyone will be looking to grab one of those spots.”

Lewis, who has played two seasons in the Caribbean Premier League with the Jamaica Tallawahs, says the experience has fueled his motivation to perform strongly in the Breakout League and catch the eye of CPL coaches.

“Having tasted the CPL already, that boosts me up to do well to get back into a CPL franchise because the atmosphere at CPL is so electric. I’m definitely looking to be one of the standout players in this league to get back into a CPL franchise.”

0 comments